Oye Geekers! Super Tuesday is next week, it's probably my second favorite day of the year, next to the general election of course. And between now and then we also have the South Carolina primary meaning that next week, we will definitely have a pretty good idea who the Democratic nominee is going to be. Going into this we currently have Sanders in the lead with 45 delegates; in Nevada he won by a huge margin and picked up 24. Second place is Buttigieg with 25; he only got 3 in Nevada. And third place is Biden with 15; he received 9 in Nevada.
When we get down to the actual numbers like that, we do need to realize that it means nothing. Super Tuesday is really the make or break with 1344 delegates up for grabs. It is also the first election where Bloomberg is on the ballot giving us 8 major candidates that can split up the prize. Now we did talk a bit about Bloomberg and Sanders last time, and despite Bloomberg’s better debate this last week and his release on all Non-Disclosure Agreements with women who have sued him, my original opinion stands. He is too moderate to galvanize the Sanders supporters and Sanders is too socialist to galvanize the moderates and sway the independents.
With Stayer and Gabbard still underperforming they might take a couple delegates in the mix, the remaining four candidates is where Democrats need to look if they want to have a chance at beating President Trump. Biden, Warren, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar.
Of these four, Biden would be considered the old guard Democrat while Warren, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar are the newcomers. Biden was the Vice President under Barack Obama and has long been the favorite in the race, polling very well until the Iowa Caucus where he came in 4th and received only 6 delegates. Since then he has lost front runner status to Sanders and is hoping that South Carolina and Super Tuesday turn things around for him.
Warren is a Senator from Massachusetts who previously had been a law professor at Harvard specializing in Bankruptcy and Consumer Protections. Her first forays into politics came as an appointee of Harry Reid in 2008 to the bailout committee in the Senate. From there she went on to be a Special Advisor to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010 before running for the Senate in 2012. A huge supporter of social safety nets, she combines the moderate views with the socialist views in what might be considered today’s average Democratic learnings.
Klobuchar is another Senator, but from Minnesota. Originally a lawyer, she became the Prosecuting Attorney for the largest county in Minnesota; Minneapolis is part of that county. In 2006 she was elected to the Senate and has become known as the Democrat who works the most to cross the aisle passing more legislation than any other senator in 2016, and has been a leader in doing so again in 2017-18.
Buttigieg or better known as Mayor Pete is the mayor of South Bend Indiana, a small city of about 100,000 people. He is the first openly gay candidate for President on a major ticket. Previously serving in the US Navy Reserve from 2009-2017 including an overseas tour in Afghanistan in 2014, while mayor of South Bend, he has also worked as an advisor in the Cohen Group, a business advisory company based out of the DC area. Initially polling low, he came in first in the Iowa Caucus by 0.1% and second in New Hampshire by 1.3%. This has caused him to become a popular alternative to front runner Bernie Sanders.
To be honest if I were a Democrat who wanted to beat Trump, the best candidate for the job, that could pull votes from both the moderate and socialist groups in the Democratic Party, would probably be Buttigieg. The problem is, he spent all of his money in the early primaries and doesn’t look like he is going to do that well on Super Tuesday. Out of those who are doing well, the best option to beat Trump looks to be either Bloomberg or Biden (although they will lose some of those Sanders supporters in both cases). The actual winner of Super Tuesday though will probably be Sanders who I don’t think has a chance of beating Trump. But who knows, Super Tuesday is just next week and anything can change between now and then.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council.