Wednesday night the Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act unanimously, meaning that everyone in the Senate voted for it. It is expected to pass the House of Representative today and be signed by the President as soon as possible. Designed to help the nation after the worst market crash since the Great Depression the Federal Government decided to spend $2 Trillion in one big bill. There will be consequences from this, some benefit, but a lot of consequences.
You know the phrase, money doesn’t just grow on trees, well that isn’t exactly true. It does grow as a tree, then the Federal Reserve prints it out on special paper with special dyes and voila, you have money. To pay for this $2 Trillion bill congress is essentially taking out a loan from the Federal Reserve and injecting the money into the economy. In economics, whenever the supply of something goes up, the value of that something goes down. For example, if there are a million candy bars at Broulims, they cost $1 because you have choices and they are competing for you to buy their candy bar. If there is only one candy bar left in the world and the cocoa plant is extinct, then that candy bar is worth millions of dollars.
$2 Trillion is going to cause a lot of inflation. But wait, didn’t the stock market crash make a lot of money disappear? Well yes, but no. The money in the stock market, for the most part, was owned by massive corporations as stocks, not actual money circulating in the system. When it disappeared, the company lost value and people were laid off, but that doesn’t impact inflation. What is going to impact inflation is when each of you is going to get a fat check from the government to stimulate the economy and you spend that money.
The IRS says that within 3 weeks each of you who have paid your taxes at least once since 2018 will get a check in the mail for $1200 per person. If you have children in your home under the age of 17 you will get an additional $500 per child. If you haven’t paid taxes you will need to contact the IRS and they will get one to you. Unless you make over $75,000 a year single or $150,000 a year for a couple. Then you will get less. At the end of the day, your average American in a family of 4 will get a check for $3,200. When they go and spend that money, every store is going to want to get as much of that as possible and prices will go up, just a little bit at a time, but they will go up and they won’t go back down.
It gets worse. The government borrowing that money will have to pay it back, this does mean that taxes will go up, maybe not this year, but they will increase and you will have to pay them back. To prepare for this, to use your stimulus check wisely so that you are minimally impacted by the inflation and the increase in taxes I have made a priority list of what to do with your money. Follow it if you want, this is just my advice.
1) pay off debt, CC, student loans, vehicles, homes. This will lower your interest payments and save you big money over years, money you'll need to cover taxes and inflation.
2) if you have no debt, and you understand stocks, wait till the market has gotten to rock bottom and invest (the market is already on the upswing but it is still 25% down from the high point). This is risky because you won't know it's at rock bottom until it's no longer at rock bottom. But it will pay you interest which will help cover taxes and inflation over years.
3) if those are options you don't need or are uncomfortable with then save it to pay taxes, they will get the money back from you someday, nothing is free.
4) finally if you need to use the money to pay bills, do so. If you want to make home improvements, buy big ticket items, or things you need, do so but buy local. Your neighbor’s small business is the one hurting most, circulation money locally will help your neighborhood, avoid spending it at Walmart or other big names as that will actually increase the inflation rate devaluing your money even more.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.