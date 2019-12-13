I have been avoiding talking about the impeachment because I wanted to wait until 1) actual impeachment articles had been put out, and 2) all the information that was going to come out, would come out. I did this because it is what I would ask Democrats to do if it was a Democrat being impeached by a Republican congress. While from the very beginning I had thoughts as to how things would play out, I didn’t want to speak too soon, and didn’t feel it was necessary as literally every other news source has already been talking about it.
On Tuesday, House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler presented two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. They are 1) Abuse of Power and 2) Obstruction of Congress; the full document is 9 pages long.
The first charge of Abuse of Power stems around the 2016 election accusations of foreign intervention in our elections. This intervention was primarily done through social media bots posting false information that influenced how people voted. The claim is that foreign governments used propaganda to influence our elections. Now, per the Abuse of Power, Trump is using his position as president to pressure foreign governments to interfere again. This is the claim.
The second charge of Obstruction of Congress is that Trump has not allowed certain White House officials and aids to be interviewed. As the US Constitution gives sole impeachment power to the House of Representatives and no powers to the president, it is the right of the House of Representatives in Impeachment hearings to subpoena witnesses and documentation that allow for the investigation to proceed. Per the Obstruction of Congress, Trump is denying access to these documents, claiming executive privilege. This is the claim.
There is not much to say here, if you follow conservative news than the whole thing is just political BS, and if you follow liberal media than the whole thing is way past due and self evident. Ultimately everyone has already made up their mind. My thoughts in short (keep in mind that I didn’t vote for Trump or Hillary in 2016, and have often been a critic of Trump):
The first charge is only applicable if Biden becomes the Democrat nominee, which I don’t think he will and even if he does, it is not appropriate. Trump’s pressure on Ukraine is to investigate Biden’s son. That type of investigation could be damaging in a general election if it were happening now, it’s not. Even if Biden was the nominee, the precedence that this charge sets is scary. All I would have to do to avoid a criminal investigation by a sitting president, is to announce my candidacy for president and say that he knew I was planning to announce and that he is trying to make me look bad. Possible criminal behavior deserves investigation no matter who is being investigated, that is what the rule of law is all about.
The second charge is 100% applicable and appropriate. Trump has been accused of a crime, as I just stated above: Possible criminal behavior deserves investigation no matter who is being investigated, that is what the rule of law is all about. Whether you agree or disagree with Trump’s actions, whether you think he is or isn’t guilty, charges have been filed, investigations should occur and Trump is trying to stop them.
At the end of the day, Democrats know Trump will not be removed from office. After Democrats impeach the President in the House of Representatives it has to go to the Senate. While the House only needs a simple majority 50%+1 to pass, the Senate requires a super-majority of 2/3rds+1(67). The Senate is currently Republican controlled and even if a trial does occur, the Senate will never vote 2/3rds+1 guilty; they probably won’t even get a simple majority.
This whole fiasco is a pre-election campaign move. Democrats want Republicans to be on the record as supporting or not supporting President Trump so they can say in their districts what happened and in their minds swing some votes and win some seats in the House and Senate. Of course they also hope that this proceeding will cause Trump to lose some popularity and lose re-election next fall. Let’s just say I think they are hurting their case more than helping it right now. Can we get back to Christmas now?
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.