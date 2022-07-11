Effective July 12: No open burns, except small cooking fires less than three feet in diameter and two feet in height. Requirements:
-Minimum of 20 feet barren earth or green grass around the pit.
-Pit liner such as bricks or a metal ring to contain the fire.
-Competent adult monitoring the fire.
-Shovel.
-Water.
-Minimum 5-pound fire extinguisher.
Ban will remain in effect until dry conditions abate.
