Effective July 12: No open burns, except small cooking fires less than three feet in diameter and two feet in height. Requirements:

-Minimum of 20 feet barren earth or green grass around the pit.

-Pit liner such as bricks or a metal ring to contain the fire.

-Competent adult monitoring the fire.

-Shovel.

-Water.

-Minimum 5-pound fire extinguisher.

Ban will remain in effect until dry conditions abate.

