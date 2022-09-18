f

County firefighters respond to a burn pile on Highway 89, Sept. 17.

 News-Examiner staff

Burn piles keep popping up around the valley, despite a burn ban in effect for Bear Lake County. On Saturday, fire units responded to a burn pile on Highway 89 north of Paris.

"It's been in effect for three months, and is still in effect," said county fire chief Mark Parker. He said the ban will remain in place until things are significantly cooler and wetter.

