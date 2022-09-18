County firefighters respond to a burn pile on Highway 89, Sept. 17.
Burn piles keep popping up around the valley, despite a burn ban in effect for Bear Lake County. On Saturday, fire units responded to a burn pile on Highway 89 north of Paris.
"It's been in effect for three months, and is still in effect," said county fire chief Mark Parker. He said the ban will remain in place until things are significantly cooler and wetter.
Burning without a permit is a misdemeanor offense; during the ban, nothing larger than an encircled cooking fire, with tools and water to extinguish it, is allowed.
"Put this big on the front page: don't burn 'til we lift the ban," said Parker.
And so it is.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.