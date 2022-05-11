As the valley dries out, the risk arises of a controlled fire becoming an uncontrolled fire. Last summer proved to be a mild fire season for the valley, and county fire chief Mark Parker would like to see the same outcome this year.
What part do residents play in this?
“If you want to burn in Bear Lake County,” says Chief Parker, “it requires a burn permit year-round. That’s unless I impose a burn restriction, in which case there’s no burning.”
The process is simple.
“You call dispatch, and they’ll ask you your name, address, and the material being burnt. The burn must be from natural materials—trash, plastics, carcasses cannot be burnt. So they’ll issue you a verbal permit over the phone with certain restrictions. You’ve gotta watch the wind. You’ve gotta have the necessary tools and equipment to manage the fire, and enough manpower to control a fire if it starts to get out of hand.”
In the event of burning without a permit or without adequate equipment, consequences will be stiff.
Says Parker: “The days of one person throwing a match and trying to burn fifty acres: that does not work. That does not fit the criteria of the burn permit. So it’ll be up to my discretion. If I pull on scene and that person has not met the requirements, they’ll be cited with a misdemeanor citation, and will have to appear before a judge.”
Get your permits here: (208) 945-2121, extension 1.