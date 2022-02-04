Dear District 32 Constituents,
I hope you had a good week. There isn’t a lot of big news in the legislature this week. My sex offender bill to give felony sexual crimes, except statutory rape, a minimum sentence of 5-years in prison passed the print hearing. It now has an official bill number. It is House Bill 508. You can look at the text of this bill if you go to the Idaho Legislature website and click on “legislative sessions,” then “bill center.” Make sure you are looking at the 2022 session. Then scroll down to House Bill 508.
The House Health and Welfare Committee will soon consider the so-called "conversion therapy ban" (HB483) introduced by Rep. John McCrostie. This is a controversial bill. I will most certainly oppose this bill and vote no on it in committee, since I am on the Health and Welfare Committee. I will speak up vehemently against it in committee. I call it an attack on Christianity. It seeks to outlaw Christian counseling for children struggling with same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria. As it is practiced today, reparative therapy mainly consists of talk therapy, an evidence-based technique that has been used for centuries by mental health professionals. Although the bill does provide some limited exemptions for pastors and parents, it would leave licensed mental health professionals unable to help children live according to a biblical sexual ethic or accept their God-given biological sex. This prohibition includes trained and licensed therapists, counselors, and psychologists who are employed by churches or Christian counseling groups to help adults and children alike live according to their religious convictions. Children who struggle with same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria deserve access to many forms of treatment, including biblically based counseling and therapy from licensed mental health professionals. I will protect religious freedom and parental rights by ensuring that these children and families maintain their ability to receive essential mental health services from providers they trust.
The Senate State Affairs Committee killed a heartbeat bill that looks much like Texas’s heartbeat law. I had hoped this bill would pass the print hearing, so there could be public debate on it. It did not pass the print hearing because it was a tie vote, 4-4. The Idaho Family Policy Alliance has put a lot of work into this bill. It appeared to be a good bill and I certainly supported it in order to reduce abortions in our state. I will always advocate for the unborn and stand against the murdering of them. Some people get upset that I call it murder. I have no empathy for that. Any unborn child would grow up to be a functioning adult like you and I. To terminate that a human being’s life is murder and there are no justifications in my opinion.
There have been people camped in tents on state property across from the Capitol Building for the last few weeks. They had all types of signs demanding things. They claimed not to have shelter. However, the City of Boise offered them shelter and services, they refused. Other private groups have also offered them shelter; they have refused. However, today the Idaho State Police got them off the property. It is against the law to camp on state property, except those properties that are designated as a recreational camping ground, area or facility. A few colleagues informed me that several Boise BLM (Black Lives Matter) members were amongst those camping. This was not a plea for the immediate need of food and shelter. It was a political protest with several demands. I am happy the Idaho State Police did their job and cleaned it up. I do not want our state turning into Portland or California.
Have a great week and God bless,
Representative Chad Christensen