Dear District 32 Constituents,
I hope you have had a great week. Things are beginning to pick up in the legislature. In the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee Representative Skaug and Monks introduced a routing slip (language before it is made an official bill) that would make employers liable for damages caused by vaccine requirements under Idaho’s worker’s compensation laws. I made a motion to introduce this legislation and make it an official bill. It has been sent to print into an official bill.
My bill to give felony sexual offenders a mandatory 5-years in prison was just turned into the Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committee. Chairman Chaney has agreed to hear it. This bill also gives registered sex offenders one year minimum in prison for not registering as a convicted sex offender. I lot of people have been telling me this isn’t enough time. I absolutely agree. However, we have nothing now and I want to this bill to pass. The higher I go in minimum penalty time, the harder it will be to get it passed. I strongly believe this 5-year minimum is realistic in getting passed by both bodies and signed by Governor Little. It will cost the state approximately 5.5 million dollars a year. With all the frivolous things our state government funds, we can certainly do this to help protect our children and women!
I was approached by some school bus drivers in the district to raise the speed limit for school buses on the interstate to 70mph. These drivers felt it is unsafe to be going slower than other commercial vehicles and I agreed. Currently, it is an Idaho School Board rule that they cannot exceed 65mph. If this bill is turned into law, it would supersede that rule. Chairman Joe Palmer agreed to hear the bill and I have turned it in to his committee.
I drafted a bill to allow pharmacist to prescribe Ivermectin over the counter. This bill basically mirrors New Hampshire's, this has been big news lately. However, after speaking to experts in Idaho, I have discovered Idaho pharmacists can already prescribe Ivermectin. I believe some require a positive COVID test.
I am on the Health and Welfare Committee, and I do remember broadening the scope of prescribing power for pharmacists in 2019 with House Bill 182 and House Bill 208 in 2021. I voted YES on these bills.
I will be getting a list of pharmacies that are prescribing Ivermectin, but I will not be making it openly public. I do not want the Idaho Medical Board and/or Association to come down on these pharmacies.
My bill would give immunity to pharmacists for prescribing Ivermectin. However, Chairman Fred Wood was not happy with that portion of the bill. I will continue to have conversations with him about it and hopefully I can introduce that aspect of the bill. However, I am working with Representative Gayann DeMordaunt on a version to turn into the business committee. All possible avenues must be attempted.
When I get this list of pharmacies, I will give it to someone or a group I trust so Idahoans can reach out to that person or entity to find a pharmacy in their area that will prescribe Ivermectin to you and/or your family. There is a post on my Facebook page, Representative Chad Christensen. On this post, people are sharing which pharmacies are prescribing it to them.
This Facebook page is my new political page. I will consistently share legislative updates on this page. I had been sharing updates on my old page, Chad Christensen for Idaho, since I have been in office. However, Facebook targeted it and took it down last summer. They love to go after real conservatives.
I hope you all have a wonderful week. Stay close to your families and our Heavenly Father. I know he cares about your freedom.