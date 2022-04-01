Dear District 32 Constituents,
I know I said my last newsletter would be my last for this legislative session, but I didn’t expect Governor Little to veto Senate Bill 1381. This bill would ban forced vaccinations by employers. However, I shouldn’t be surprised that he vetoed it. He stated he vetoed it because he has always believed in limited government. This is the same man who shutdown businesses, limited gatherings, and closed church doors with the force of government. Limited government? “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” – Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride. Translation: Governor Little doesn't want to interfere with corporate fascism. He gladly pretends to be a conservative Republican in order to veto a bill to protect the rights of Idahoans.
Do businesses have the right to interfere with a person's health decisions? Do they have the right to regulate a person's diabetic medication? Do they have the right to require an abortion, because the employee having a baby affects the business?
Personal rights come before business rights. A business owner doesn’t have the right to ask an employee to get rid of all his/her guns because he/she has business rights. It is a simple concept. One doesn’t get to require someone to inject a chemical into their body because he/she has "business rights." The proper role of a republic is to protect personal rights first and foremost. This means protecting them from being violated by any entity, including businesses. This certainly includes medical freedom.
Little does what IACI (Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry) wants him to do. They are a lobby group for corporation and big business. They pushed for the lockdowns during COVID. Why? Corporations don't want small business competing against them. Now small business owners throughout the state have lost their businesses forever, as a result. Your governor is beholden to corporation. He will rarely protect God-given rights. He will always protect and serve Alex LaBeau (president of IACI), IACI, and corporations.
The Idaho Senate has failed Idaho once again, by not overriding the Governor's veto on Senate Bill 1381. They originally had the votes, but 3 senators flip-flopped. They originally voted yes. These senators are Burtenshaw, Heider, and Patrick. Too bad they couldn’t stand with principle, integrity, and conviction. During a radio interview, Heider said he didn’t want to overturn the veto because he and the Governor are friends. Who is Heider supposed to be serving? Five senators did the same thing last year with a bill that would have cut the Governor's emergency declaration power. Unfortunately, it was no surprise that some senators flip-flopped today. Who owns the 3 that flip-flopped today? IACI (Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry) and the Governor? Yet again, corporation won in Idaho. The people of Idaho have lost, yet again. We must get rid of these legislators that serve corporation and not the people! If Idahoans are not awake by now, then it will be too late when they finally wake up. I don't do this for self-reward or prestige. In fact, I'm tired. I'm ready to go back to a quiet life. However, I will stay and fight if the people will fight with me and show me that they are trying to get better representation in office. We need ones that are constitutional and freedom principled and don't waiver from that
principle. I'm out of patience with self- serving Republicans that do not serve the people. If you serve the people and protect their rights, stay in office. If that is the furthest thing from your mind, get out of office. Senator Jim Guthrie will be an incumbent running in the new District 28, this will encompass Franklin County. I want my wonderful friends in Franklin County to know that Guthrie is the opposite of who I am as a legislator. In fact, he voted against Senate Bill 1381. These are the days in which to stand for freedom. Stand up and be counted in that capacity or be held accountable by your maker. God bless you and your children.
In liberty,
Representative Chad Christensen