Christensen Newsletter

On February 15th, we were blessed enough to have Glenn Beck and David Barton come speak to many of us legislators about the Great Reset and ESG (environmental, social, governance). There were a lot of legislators that did not come, and I was disappointed about that. However, I am grateful to the ones that did come. Glenn is a smart man that does his research. Whether you like him or not, he knows what he is talking about because he finds the facts. David Barton is the founder of Wallbuilders. He is a strong Christian and a constitutional man.
ESG is a private/public partnership that is straight up fascism. It is much like a credit rating. All of us will be assigned a score and many of us already have a score.
For example, if you don't support Critical Race Theory, then you would get a lower ESG score, and banks would refuse to give you a loan. If you didn't fall in line with environmental regulations, you would get a lower score and not be allowed to get a loan, get insurance, or do business with a certain company. This is an agenda to completely control us throw the financial system and through what goods you can or cannot purchase. This is the knockout punch to freedom, our constitutional republic, and representative democracy. This is not a theory! This is happening now, step by step. Glenn and I are very similar in one aspect. We don't just flippantly throw out theory. We do our research. If you have an account with Merrill Lynch, you already have an ESG score! Many banks and insurance companies are already doing it. During this session, I have thrown out ideas amongst legislators to get anti-ESG legislation going. Now Representative Ehardt has been running with it. I don't care who does it or how it gets done, just that it gets done. I will help Representative Ehardt all that I can. The legislation would consist of not allowing ESG scores to be used in Idaho. Some states have started passing legislation, but have only passed one aspect of it, such as environmental, not all 3. We need to pass all three. We cannot be lethargic or apathetic about this. Please research ESG and the Great Reset. As I stated, this is the final knockout blow to us and our children. If this is successful, our freedom will be completely gone. Glenn Beck has a ranch in our legislative district. I am sure many of you know where he lives. It was fun bantering with Glenn about that. He has had hope for two states, Texas and Idaho. His main residence is in Texas. Now he is losing faith in Texas and will be staying in Idaho full-time soon. I am excited to have him living in Idaho full-time. Glenn is a good man. I could see him getting emotional when talking about our children and grandchildren. He truly cares about them. Another thing we have in common is that we both fight for our children’s and grandchildren’s freedom.
Glenn and I choose not to be apathetic or complacent. We choose to stand up for God’s children and the rights he has bestowed upon them. I do wish to continue being your representative next term, but I am not afraid to be voted out. Many legislators constantly operate that way. I promised I would come here and stand for your rights, freedom, and the Constitution. I know I have done what I promised. If I cease to be your representative after this term, then God has another mission for me. However, I will continue to stand for your God-given rights as long as I am called to be in this position. It is extremely hard and draining at times, but it is also very rewarding to stand for what is right for my fellow brothers and sisters. Please don’t forget that I am human and make mistakes. Please don’t dismiss me because we don’t see eye to eye on one issue. It is impossible to agree on everything, that is what makes all of us individuals. However, I know most of you stand with me on the principles of freedom and our constitutional protections. Please know that I receive a plethora of inquiries by phone and email. I will always get back to you, but sometimes it might take a little bit.
May God bless you and your families. May God always give us direction during these challenging times. I love Him. I know you love Him.
Take care,
Representative Chad Christensen