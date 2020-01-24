I can’t believe it is the end of the 3rd legislative week already. Many people say they can’t wait for us to get out of session for the year. I can empathize with those feelings. I do not want to see more regulation and law. The only legislation I support is limiting the government and only allowing them to protect individual rights. My legislation is always intended to do just that.
For example, I continue to work on my School Safety Act. This bill will allow all enhanced concealed carry license holders to carry a concealed firearm in schools K-12. This bill is my baby. I sincerely want to protect our children. Gun free zones are killers, that has been proven. Would be school shooters need to think twice about harming our children. Additionally, immediate rounds on the bad guy should end the terrorist action, just like we saw recently in the Texas church shooting. The assailant killed 2 people in 2.6 seconds, before the armed citizen was able to shoot him and end the conflict. I can’t imagine how many people would have been killed, if it were not for this armed citizen. Possible situations in schools are no different. The national average for the police to respond is 10 minutes. I do understand that it would most likely be less in our small towns, however we are talking about how precious every second is during this type of terrorist attack.
The regional representative for the NRA has been helping me quite extensively. His name is Brian Judy. Brian has Idaho values, even though he doesn’t live in the state. I tell him often that he needs to move here ASAP. The NRA fully endorses my bill. Last year, the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed the bill. As of now, they have not given an official endorsement this year. The Chiefs and Sheriffs Associations have been opposed to this bill and I understand that they are beginning to influence FOP members.
Many of our rights have been taken incrementally. I continue to fight to get them back, incrementally. This bill would do just that. There is always fear-mongering with these types of bills. I am always getting “what-if” questions. Utah has had this law in effect for approximately 20 years. No one has been harmed by a concealed permit holder and there have been no school shootings. It certainly appears they have been successful in keeping their children safe. California had this law in effect for nearly 30 years. There was not one incident in California by a concealed permit holder. Idaho has allowed concealed carry on college campuses for some time now. Many believed the sky would fall. It has been very quiet. These groups of opposition have always been opposed to gun bills in this state. They systematically argue that the sky will fall by expanding the right to carry. The sky didn’t fall when we passed constitutional permitless concealed carry. The sky didn’t fall when we lowered constitutional carry to 18-years-old. Concealed permit holders are statistically more law-abiding than police officers.
House State Affairs Committee Chairman Steve Harris still will not hear my bill in its entirety. He wants me to only allow teachers to carry and not any member of the public, who holds an enhanced permit. He told me to go to the senate to start it, if I want the whole bill heard. I shouldn’t have to do this, as a house member. However, I did just that. I have senate leadership on board, and I have a sponsor in the senate, who will carry it.
Today, in Health and Welfare Committee we heard a bill that would allow optometrist to perform three additional surgical procedures, thus adding to their repertoire. These procedures include trabeculoplasty by laser, iridotomy/iridectomy by laser surgery, and YAG laser surgery. Optometrists have had schooling/training in these procedures but cannot perform them right now. They currently perform 20 surgical procedures, this would be adding three. They are only asking to perform duties within their scope of training. I certainly don’t think government should be limiting procedures, if they have received schooling and training to perform procedures. I think this would be good for our district. Our district does not have ophthalmologists, instead people must travel a good distance to get these laser surgeries performed outside of our district. This may be very difficult for the elderly to travel to an ophthalmologist. It also may cost District 32 citizens extra, since they may have to pay a surgical center. If performed with an optometrist, it would be performed in their office. I really don’t think government needs to be involved in the scope of practice. Doctors have taken the Hippocratic oath. They would not be doctors, if they did not have good judgement. I don’t know of any doctor that would perform a procedure without being comfortable with his/her abilities. Furthermore, if they practiced outside of their scope of practice; they would face malpractice lawsuits. Here is a positive example, Soda Springs has an optometrist. People of Soda Springs would no longer need to travel to Pocatello or Logan to see an ophthalmologist for these laser procedures. This certainly coincides with my ideology that government needs to stay out of the way, unless rights are being violated. We do not need them to babysit us. I stop needing a nanny when I was quite young.
Lastly, the house has been working on a joint rule between the senate and the house. This joint rule would require both chambers to pass an administrative rule in committee to become a valid rule. As it currently stands, an administrative rule can pass if it only passes one chamber. I do not feel this coincides with our government being a republic, if it is only required to pass one chamber. Last year, the house passed a bill to require both chambers approve an administrative rule. The senate voted this bill down. There are negotiations happening between senate and house leadership. I encourage you to weigh in. Contact our senator and senate leadership. Tell them what you think.