...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Caspar Netscher, “The Man Writing a Letter,” c. 1600s.
Every year for the past twenty I have written a Christmas Letter. It is sort of a recap of the last year’s activities, both events and exciting happenings. I have always typed it because my handwriting is not the best. In fact I sent a hand-written letter to my two grandsons and they had trouble reading my writing! Seems they have not learned to read cursive in school. How sad, maybe when it comes to signing a check they can just use an X. Oh I KNOW EVERYTHING IS ELECTRONIC. Yet the art of handwriting is important and it is not electronic. It is personal.
Signatures such as John Hancock’s on the Declaration of Independence are still recognized today. I remember my grandmother wrote out her recipe cards, and to this day I know that is her handwriting. It is comforting and makes me think of the good times we had together baking. I have found old letters from my family it is refreshing to read them and have memories of days gone by. I notice people send fewer Christmas cards now—you get a Merry Christmas via text, or an email card. While that is nice, it is not the same as a card in the mail, or better yet a phone call.
The old pioneers would sometimes wait months to get a letter from back east or even longer from overseas. Seems the Pony Express during its time was a blessing as mail moved much faster despite the pitfalls of being a rider. Today we complain if we can’t have overnight express mail. Sometimes I think living back in the pioneer days had its upside. Everyday life was hard, but when a letter arrived from back east, everyone would gather around, work stopped, and someone who could read did the honors. What a thrill to hear what was happening in the “big” cities.
When was the last time you actually sat down and wrote a letter? Might be good to consider doing that for a loved one. A relative or a child. You may have to help them to read the letter! Question: does our school system teach cursive? I don’t know. I know they don’t where my grandson lives in Oregon. So this Christmas season sit down, and take the time to write a note to someone you care about. It will mean a lot to you and to them. God Bless and have a Merry Christmas. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
