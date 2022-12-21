a

Caspar Netscher, “The Man Writing a Letter,” c. 1600s.

Every year for the past twenty I have written a Christmas Letter. It is sort of a recap of the last year’s activities, both events and exciting happenings. I have always typed it because my handwriting is not the best. In fact I sent a hand-written letter to my two grandsons and they had trouble reading my writing! Seems they have not learned to read cursive in school. How sad, maybe when it comes to signing a check they can just use an X. Oh I KNOW EVERYTHING IS ELECTRONIC. Yet the art of handwriting is important and it is not electronic. It is personal.

Signatures such as John Hancock’s on the Declaration of Independence are still recognized today. I remember my grandmother wrote out her recipe cards, and to this day I know that is her handwriting. It is comforting and makes me think of the good times we had together baking. I have found old letters from my family it is refreshing to read them and have memories of days gone by. I notice people send fewer Christmas cards now—you get a Merry Christmas via text, or an email card. While that is nice, it is not the same as a card in the mail, or better yet a phone call.


