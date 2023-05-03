p

Paris perseveres.

 Staff photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After our last update on the East-West battle for Christmas decoration supremacy, Montpelier pulled a head-fake and removed the sleigh from Old Ephraim on Main St.

This may have been intended to lure Paris into removing its own Christmas decorations, as Montpelier has an ace up its sleeve: a “Happy Holidays” display still resplendent along the tennis courts at Stock Park.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.