The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an artist's sketch of the coming temple, whose groundbreaking is set for June 17.
Per the church's press release:
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Montpelier Idaho Temple takes place on June 17, 2023. Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy, will preside. Further details will be announced as the date of the groundbreaking approaches. Attendance at this groundbreaking is by invitation only. A live broadcast of the event will be available for the more than 15,000 Latter-day Saints in the proposed temple district.
The Montpelier Idaho Temple was announced in April 2022 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. This house of the Lord will be built on a 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier. The two-story structure will be about 27,000 square feet. A rendering of the temple will be made available at a later date.
Idaho, a state located along the spine of the Northern Rockies of the United States, is home to more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,200 congregations. In addition to the Montpelier Idaho Temple, Idaho has eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg (the Rexburg Idaho Temple and Teton River Idaho Temple) and Twin Falls. Aside from Utah and California, there are more temples in Idaho than any other state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.