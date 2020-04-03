CITY COUNCIL AFFIRMATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION COVID-19
WHEREAS, the President of the United States and the Governor of the state of Idaho have declared a health emergency related to the threat of Covid-19, and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Idaho Code § 46-1011 the Mayor of the city of Montpelier has declared a local disaster emergency on the 1st day April, 2020 due to the threat of Covid-19; and
WHEREAS, said declaration sets forth legal and factual considerations in support of such declaration, and
WHEREAS, the City Council of the city of Montpelier recognizes the imminent threat of widespread and severe harm to the health of residents and visitors to the city of Montpelier as addressed by the Centers for Disease Control and by actions of the Governor of the state of Idaho, and
WHEREAS, such declaration activates the response and recovery aspects of applicable local or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans for the furnishing of aid and assistance; and
WHEREAS, the emergency referenced herein exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the city of Montpelier and requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property; and
WHEREAS, Idaho Code § 67-2808 authorizes the Council of the city of Montpelier to declare an emergency and that the public interest and necessity may demand the immediate expenditure of public money without compliance with formal bidding procedures; and
WHEREAS, an emergency declaration must be filed with the county recorder’s office and “given prompt and general publicity.”
NOW THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Montpelier does hereby declare:
That a Local Disaster Emergency exists and that all efforts will be made to protect the citizens and property of the City of Montpelier through activation of all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance; and
That this Local Disaster Emergency shall continue until the Centers for Disease Control and the Governor of the state of Idaho sound an end to the emergency and the City Council expressly authorizes the discontinuance of such Declaration; and
Pursuant to this Resolution the following steps are expressly authorized in furtherance of the foregoing disaster emergency declaration:
Examples:
Changing date, meeting place or method of holding council meetings. (change of meeting time and place should be by ordinance)
Restricting Access to certain places Changing methods of bill payment Limiting building occupancy
Establishing temporary rules for using parks or other city facilities
Authorizing the Mayor, in consultation with the Council President, to establish other administrative policies necessary to protect the public health and safety
That this Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency (“Declaration”) shall be promptly filed with the Bear Lake County Recorder’s Office; and
That prompt and general publicity shall be given by a press release notifying the public of this Declaration.
Approved by the City Council of the city of Montpelier this 1st day of April, 2020.