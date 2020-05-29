Montpelier's City Hall at 534 Washington was built in 1916 and served its purpose well over many years. The building aged and became unsafe to occupy. In 2019, the City negotiated the purchase of!he vacant Wells Fargo Bank Building downtown. This building was remodeled into the current location of City Hall at 830 Washington, opening on April 20, 2020.
The new building will serve the Citizens of Montpelier for decades to come and is a safe location with features needed in a City Hall and Police Department. The ADA compliant building has about 5,000 square feet. The total cost of the building remodel was about fifty ($50) dollars per square foot. The total remodel bill was about $250,000. This was accomplished without a citizen tax increase! In comparison, commercial construction cost is around $250 per square foot.
The new Montpelier City Hall houses the Clerk and Treasurer's Office, the Council Chambers as well as Conference Room for the Council and Mayor. Parks and Recreation storage will be at the building as well as an archive room for cemetery and other records and an office to meet with a Montpelier Police Officer with privacy. The MPD Victim's Assistance Unit is also in the building in a confidential setting separate from the police function .
Police officers will also work from the building in an efficient setting including a squad room, records and evidence storage, training room and gym as well as a break room which would allow the City to function long-term self-sustained in the event of a natural or other emergency in the City. The building may also be used as an Emergency Operations Center in time of need. Interview rooms for suspects and victims are ready to go and the City has been working from the building for over a month.
The remodel of the downtown building and relocation of City Hall will have positive impact on the City's primary objective-to deliver services which enhance the quality of life for those who visit and live in Montpelier.