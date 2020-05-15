The City of Montpelier has moved the location of City Hall and the Police Department to 830 Washington Street.
The Medication/Prescription Drug drop box will not be moved and will be closed due to factors including the loss of a local destruction method formerly used to dispose of narcotics deposited in the drop box. The closest location now is in Washington State.
Another reason included abuse of the drop box when persons and businesses would drop large bags and quantities of all types of items in to the drop box. These including prohibited syringes with needles, inhalers, blood and even a few stool samples. We cannot safely accept or destroy these items and that was never the intention of the drop box.
The anti-drug coalition functioning as the Bear Lake Valley Enough is Enough campaign funding has ended and is no longer serving our area.
We appreciate your responsibility in keeping these medications out of the hands of children and others who may abuse them. If you have narcotic medications which you need to safely dispose of and keep them out of the water system (don’t flush them down the toilet) and environment, the MPD will gladly accept them from you at our new location at Montpelier City Hall and Police Department located at 830 Washington Street.