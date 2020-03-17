To our Friends and Neighbors:
During these times of uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Montpelier is committed to ensure that residents and visitors in our community are recognized and protected. As we work together through this time of national crisis, we join with and support the recommendations of the Center of Disease Control, the White House and Idaho Governor Little’s office to help sustain us through these challenging times.
While we have not been made aware of any local reports of affected cases, we ask that all residents practice all suggested personal and family hygiene practices, avoid places with large numbers of people and plan accordingly for extended periods of social distance. Montpelier is proud to be the home of several excellent medical assistance providers, so if sickness is evident, please call your medical professionals and request their recommendations.
We know that many are concerned that some of our businesses have temporarily closed doors or resorted to delivering products to assist in restricting public contact. Schools, churches, banks and government agencies have also enacted protective protocols. It will be through a collective effort that we work together to minimize public contact for the next few weeks. While many of these changes in life are inconvenient, we ask all to be calm and work together to care for each other and weather this temporary storm.
In response to recommended best practices, the city has postponed all public meetings, parks and recreation programs and other activities until early April when the situation will be readdressed. City utilities continue unaffected and residents are asked to mail all payments or use the drop box next to city hall. City hall currently remains open with staff applying disinfectant periodically throughout the day. The police and fire department remain on call and will respond to community protective needs including 911 emergencies.
Our community will rebound due to everyone’s help in staying home as much as possible to avoid unnecessary contact and by following the suggested protocols requested by our government leaders.
Be safe, practice enhanced cleanliness and safe boundaries, and be mindful of each other including our senior residents. Together we will emerge stronger and more thankful for each other.
City of Montpelier