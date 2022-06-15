For a glimpse of the past, be sure to include on your summer agenda a visit to the City of Paris Museum located on main street. The museum officially opened for visitors on June 6, and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s no charge, and you can browse as long as you like.
Ann Massey, who currently serves as museum vice-president and has been a museum guide for more than 15 years, said that visitors can wander through time and view artifacts, stories, photographs, and history significant to the Bear Lake Valley—not just Paris City.
The City of Paris Museum was established in 1989 by former Paris resident Cliff Sizemore. Ann said he was extra proud of honoring local residents who served in the armed forces by placing their photographs on the Veteran’s Wall.
Ann explained that many of the hundreds of guests who visit the museum each summer have local roots and are interested in finding out more about their families.
The building that houses the museum also has a fascinating story and is part of Ann’s family history. It once was a vacant lot. Ann said that her grandfather, Fred Price, was a teller in the 1930s at Bear Lake State Bank on the corner of Main and Center Streets. The bank closed at the time of the Great Depression. Because he had a young family to provide for, Price asked his brothers, Dan and Matt, who owned businesses—a furniture store and a movie theatre—on both sides of the vacant lot if he could put a roof, a store front, and a back between their two establishments. It became Fred Price’s Variety Store. Ann remembers stopping in to visit her grandfather at the store often and asking him for a nickel. She smilingly said he almost always gave her one.
Visitors to the museum enjoy the pictures of the Fielding Academy which was located on the hill above Center Street. It was built in 1896 and destroyed by fire in 1928.
Other articles that guests find most interesting are the pump organ that dates to the 1800s, a butter churn, a spinning wheel, and an old radio.