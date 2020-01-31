I am realizing now more than ever that politics has never had civility. The further back I go, the more I read and learn about past elections, past political actions, civility has never been there. We like to think that back in the past, during the good old days, that politicians once cared about giving off an image of dignity; but that is all that it was, just an image. Civility has never been part of it. Every election has had its share of mudslinging, political attacks on people instead of any real debate on issues.
Pushing this conversation throughout all of history, has been the rumor mill and gossip of idle chatter. Today we see this most in the news. But because the news is where most people get their information, and it is often out of context and not civil at all, the lack of civility is spreading and has now become the norm. No longer does anyone care about giving out an image of dignity, no longer do people hold their punches, in fact it is considered to be weak to be polite and willing to talk to and work with the other side; compromise is dead.
Today, everywhere I turn, everyone is blaming the other side for the problems with civility and decent dialogue. Some of the phrases I have heard directed towards Democrats: shift Schiff, piece of Schiff, Crazy Joe, Quid Pro Joe, Cryin Chuck, Fake Pocahontas, Little Rocket Man, Do Nothing Democrats. Yes, Democrats also have nicknames for Republicans, but we are not Democrats. These phrases have leaked from a few Political leaders, spread to the media, and have now spread among the people.
This is the problem. People are no longer being civil with each other; heck, they aren’t even trying to appear decent. People who would have never used a disparaging nickname like some of those above a few years ago, openly say these things about others in regular conversation. And it is spreading to beyond politicians towards their neighbors, friends, and family. We often talk about how the kids these days don’t show any respect. Where would they learn that if they never hear it at home.
How we talk about others, especially those we disagree with, is reflected in our children. The more you disrespect others in front of your children, the more your children will disrespect others in general. We see it in school every day. Kids don’t care, they don’t have civility because their parents don’t have civility.
Both sides of the political aisle say they can do it because the other side is doing it. They both claim that the other side started it. Both sides have been doing it since the beginning of time. It sounds like a bad moral story, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Don’t worry about what the other side is saying. Worry about what you are saying. Be the example for other people, especially children.
One of my favorite sayings is, “Don’t have your goal be to change the world, Hitler changed the world, have your goal be to make the world a better place.” Be the change you want to see in the world. Avoid disparaging others, disagreeing with ideas is great, it brings conversation, but nicknames that harass and insult others is not. Don’t wait for the other side to change, we need to make the change in our lives and maybe, just maybe, it will spread. Be the light on a hill that shines to the world the way that things could be, if we all just made the first change ourselves instead of expecting others to do it first.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.