In the BLEF April meeting, it was reported that donations coming in from AmazonSmile have tripled in the last quarter. Our efforts in getting people signed up is paying off and we truly appreciate those supporting us through AmazonSmile. We received an anonymous donation of $1,000.00 to go to the Family and Consumer Science Class at the Middle School. We are close to raising the funds needed to begin construction of the classroom and will be working through the rest of the school year and summer to gather the funding for appliances and equipment.
For their 50th Anniversary Class Reunion, the Class of 1971 has been gathering donations for the BLEF to go to a project of their choosing. Our alumni have been and always will be a great asset to the foundation. Our major supporters are alumni of the Bear Lake School District giving back to the schools that gave them their start in life. We appreciate the class of ’71 fundraising for the BLEF and say, Happy 50th Graduation Anniversary!