By the time Clint Goodrich took his donut game professional, he’d spent years watching from the sidelines — eating them, learning from the old-time experts, and contemplating the decline of the industry.
“I was still a professional money manager when I opened my first donut shop. For a long time I had been something of an aficionado, and I watched this decline over a long arc of time. You couldn’t find a good donut anymore. I wanted to know: why?”
In his travels in the horse-racing business and later as a fund manager, Goodrich sampled the wares of donut shops all over the country. He rattles off a list of places he came to admire along the way: Stan’s in Los Angeles, Top Pot in Seattle, Doughnut Vault in Chicago, Leucadia Donut Shoppe in Encinitas, to name a few.
“These places are often hole-in-the-wall, mom and pop, and some of them have managed to stay standing. But most places like this have been absolutely squashed.”
He points to the famed Randy’s Donuts in Los Angeles, often featured in movies with its giant golden donut out front. “Randy’s was an iconic place, just iconic. It was run by brothers for thirty years. They sold to a group of lawyers and those guys just crushed what it was and sanitized it. They’re looking for profits; they crunch numbers. They can squeeze a nickel here and a dime there, and that’s what it’s gotten to.”
On a broader scale, says Goodrich, the rollout of Dunkin Donuts and Krispy Kreme was a one-two punch that wiped a vast swath of shops off the map. In the process, the old craft of handmade donuts gave way to corporate, mechanized, and lower-quality production.
“The first part of this is ingredients. If you want to produce donuts at volume, you start with a mix. If you’re having to crack eggs and measure cups of milk, you could never do donuts at a professional level. Not at scale. So you have a couple distributors who sell mixes.”
Not all are equal. “You can choose about four different levels of ingredients, depending on your needs. It depends what your budget is; it depends what you’re trying to accomplish. If you’re trying to make the cheapest donuts you can, or you don’t want to throw them away and you want to sell day-old donuts the next day, they’ll sell you a mix with more preservatives. You can buy a mix with an ingredients list as long as your arm, and you don’t know what the stuff is. It’s meant to have a long shelf life.
“And then donuts you get at the store, Entenmann’s and things like that, those things are good for six weeks. But that’s mostly not food; that’s just stuff. They formed it and made it look like a donut, but it’s just stuff.”
So for Goodrich?
“We always stick with the higher-end ingredients. Always. And you take these base ingredients and you customize them to suit yourself. You add your own twist, your own depth, your own touches. You try to set yourself apart, and you know what’s going into your donuts.”
Goodrich says his shop and shops like it can offer a level of quality that most people have never experienced.
“Unfortunately, there are multiple generations of people who have never had a good donut. They just don’t know it exists. And when they have my donut, they go, ‘I’ve never had a donut like this.’ And that’s because they’re very difficult to find or they don’t exist.
“The older folks, the senior citizens, they’ll come in and say, ‘I haven’t had a donut like this in twenty-five years.’ That’s what I love to hear. When somebody says, ‘I’ve been eating donuts for forty years, fifty years, and I haven’t had one like this since I was a kid’...then I know I’m on target.”
El Camino Donuts opens at 6 a.m. daily. See the enclosed Bear Laker for more information.