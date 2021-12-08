Holly Parslow, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director; Shaylee Gilbert, waitress; Kayley Smith, assistant manager; Amanda Kirby, manager; Brad Wilks, Paris City Mayor; and Michelle Higley, president of Bear Lake Montpelier Chamber of Commerce
The smell of delicious food is once again wafting from Cody’s Gastro Garage Restaurant on main street in Paris. “We have a new full menu,” explained Amanda Kirby, restaurant manager. “We have flatbread pizza along with burgers, smash burgers, sandwiches, and salads.” They also have a good variety of adult beverages.
And the restaurant still has the signature raspberries and raspberry shakes. “Although raspberries are a little hard to get right now,” Amanda smiled.
Cody’s also has a kid’s menu which not only includes yummy food choices but also a word search puzzle to keep children busy while the food is being prepared. The restaurant welcomes families, and Amanda said they can accommodate large groups as well.
A formal ribbon-cutting to introduce the new menu and the re-opening of Cody’s in Paris was held December 2.
Chris Shurian is the owner of Cody’s restaurants in both Paris and Garden City. The restaurant in Paris has been closed since February. “We were closed mostly because we were short-staffed,” Amanda explained. “We were also doing some remodeling, but we couldn’t get enough help to operate both restaurants.”
Cody’s in Paris is now open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm. Amanda said they are hoping to be open seven days a week by the first of the year.
Amanda explained that the restaurants are named for the owner’s 15-year-old son, Cody, and that the meals at the Garden City restaurant feature the names of other family members on the menu.
The décor at the Paris restaurant follows a car and garage theme and an antique BMW motorcycle is central to the ambiance. In summer the front windows can be opened which gives restaurant-goers an outdoor feel. Seating is also available outside in the summer.
Cody’s Gastro Garage in Paris has dine-in, curbside pickup, and takeout options. For curbside and takeout, call 208-540-0273. Online ordering and the menu is also available at codysgastrogarage.com.
