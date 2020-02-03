The Cokeville Panther wrestling team traveled to Riverton High School for the annual Ron Thon tourney. This two-day tourney claims to have the best wrestlers in ALL classifications competing against each other. They divide the tournament into two groups, Varsity and JV. Then they match the kids up according to theirweight.
This year there were approximately 390 wrestlers in the Varsity Division and approximately 490 in the JV Division. Cokeville, with their young team, entered one wrestlerin the Varsity and the rest of the team into the JV.
Following two days of intense competition and some great mat time, Cokeville had four wrestlers finish in the top 6 of their respective weights.
In the JV division: Matt Thompson (170) finished 6th, Landon Walker finished 5th and Cael Thompson finished 3rd in their weight brackets. In the Varsity division: Wes Teichert finished in 4th place at 160. Coach Moody stated: “The wrestlers improved over last week and looked better on their offense.”
This week the Panthers will compete in Kemmerer at the Bridgerland duals on Friday, February 8th.
Congrats Wrestlers!