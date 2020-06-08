• “Imagine Your Story” is the theme for the 2020 Summer Reading Program. This summer the Cokeville Branch Library will be doing drive-thru programs. You arrive in your car during the listed times. If you have children in various time slots, just pick one time to go. Children will receive a craft for the week. The first day children will be given raffle tickets and a reading card. As raffle tickets are earned, children can put in for some amazing prizes. The ticket deposit box is in front of the library during business hours to turn in tickets. Children need to put their full name and the number of the prize on the back of each ticket.(Five books or chapters equal a raffle ticket) Times: Preschool/Kindergarten - Wednesday 11:30-12:30; 1st-2nd Grade - Wednesday 1:30-2:30; 3rd-4th Grade - Wednesday 3:00-4:00; 5th-6th Grade - Monday 1:00-2:00; 7th-8th Grade - Monday 3:00-4:00.
Good Luck and have fun reading!
• Sterling Murdock, son of Jason and Holli Murdock returned Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada, Toronto Mission. Welcome home Elder Murdock.
• The Cokeville Stock and Saddle Rodeo Club held a cleanup at the rodeo grounds on Saturday, June 6. Thanks to everyone who came out and braved the stormy weather to help with the cleanup.