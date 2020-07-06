Cokeville celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, July 4. The day began with a wonderful breakfast sponsored by the American Legion. Thanks to everyone who supported the breakfast and the many who helped.
The next event was the duck race down Spring Creek. Lucky winners included: Ella Tukuafu, Scotland Gillmore, Jensyn Peck, Kutler Keetch, Denali Keetch, Bauer Keetch and Semisi Tukuafu. Congratulations!
There were activities and blowups for kids in the park throughout the day. Special thanks to Tu Tukuafu for all her hard work in taking care of all the events.
The final activity of the day was Fireworks, in celebration of our freedoms, at the Cokeville Rodeo Grounds. Thanks to the sponsors of this event.