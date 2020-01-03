Norman Freeman, of Cokeville, has been collecting airplanes since he was a young boy and decided to get serious about collecting in 1975. His wife, Charlotte opened her Little Church of Nativities and didn't have room for his airplanes so in 2016, Norm built his own museum next to the church to display his approximately 450 planes. One of the highlights of the museum is an airplane that was built by a 75 year old man, to scale,a biplane of the first fighter airplane bought by the United States Army.
Norm is a Veteran of the United States Air Force and loves sharing his collection with others. He finds it interesting to see visitor pick their favorite. Contact Norm Freeman to schedule a visit and find your favorite airplane.