The annual Pops Concert was held on Wednesday, Feb 17. Although seats were limited, due to COVID, those in attendance enjoyed a real treat. The Junior High Band was the first group to take the stage. They performed “Tequila” and “Remember Me”. The High School Concert Band joined them for “Music from Pirates of the Caribbean”. The High School Concert Band then performed, “The Lion King” and “The Incredibles”. Following the High School Concert Band was the Junior High Choir with, “100 Years” and “ABC” featuring: Brodie Dean, Hudson Himmerich, Kayson Walker and Gavin Weske. Their final number was “Believer” featuring Brynlee Hansell. Celebration was next with “You Are the Reason”. The High School Concert Choir joined Celebration to perform, “My Shot (From Hamilton) featuring Ethan Bird, Cache Keetch, Tyler Moyes, Michea Petersen and Nathan Thornock. The combined Choirs rounded out the evening with “Frozen 2 (Choral Highlights) featuring Savannah Bell, Kylee Dayton, Tanner Hatch, Eli Linford, Matt Thompson and Jayci Thornock. Thanks to Director Robbie King and accompanist, Nanette Cook for helping the students prepare and present an incredible show.
