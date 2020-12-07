The annual Christmas Craft Fair could be found on Saturday, Dec. 5 at a new location. This year’s event took place in the restaurant side of the Flying J. The restaurant was all decked out for the holidays and their was a great variety of vendors participating. Children enjoyed making ornaments, getting their fingernails painted and decorating a sugar cookie while their parents shopped. Santa’s helpers were there to provide this entertainment (Dakota King, Kylee King and Janessa Moody). Most attendees went home with a free poinsettia and an armful of gifts. It was a great time. Thanks to Janessa Moody for hosting the fair and her many helpers.
Thanks to the Flying J for providing the venue. Thanks to the vendors who shared their special gifts and thanks to everyone who came out and supported the event.