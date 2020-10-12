The Cokeville Community Club held its annual 4-H Awards Night on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Cokeville City Park. Abby Johnson, President,conducted. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Whytney Murdock and the 4-H pledge was led by Janessa Moody.
Short talks were given by each graduating senior: Abby Johnson — Things she learned in 4-H; Eli Linford — Things he learned in 4-H; Janessa Moody — Service in 4-H; Whytney Murdock — Things she learned from participating in fair; Weston Murdock — 4-H was fun; Jordyn Nate — Responsibility; Pam Grandy — 4-H is being a whole person not just a project. It’s also about Great teamwork.
Outstanding Record Book Awards: Juniors: Jace Brooks, Miles Dayton, Geneva Murdock. Intermediates: TyLeigh Dayton, Madilyn Dayton, McCall Murdock. Seniors: Janessa Moody, Eli Linford, Sydney Nate.
New members Inducted into the Honors Club:Michea Petersen and Kelli Haderlie. Outstanding 4-H Members: Janessa Moodyand Weston Murdock. Friend of 4-H: Fred Roberts. Outstanding Leader: Jan Moody. Elections were held for next year: Call Chair: TyLeigh Dayton, Reporter: Bryli Groll, Treasurer: Micah Petersen, Secretary: Hailey Mackey, Vice President: Harley Mackey, President: Sydney Nate.