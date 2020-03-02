Cokeville elementary celebrated their 100th day of school on Thursday.Miss Bennington's first grade class dressed up as old people while Mrs.Stoor's kindergarten class made headbands with 100 items attached.
Cokeville elementary celebrated their 100th day of school
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.