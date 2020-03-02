Cokeville 100 days

Maliyah Pauni dresses up for 100th day of school

 Jan Moody

Cokeville elementary celebrated their 100th day of school on Thursday.Miss Bennington's first grade class dressed up as old people while Mrs.Stoor's kindergarten class made headbands with 100 items attached.

