Students at Cokeville Elementary celebrated Doctor Seuss’s Birthday this week with dress up days and activities. Monday was crazy sock day, Tuesday was crazy hat day, Wednesday was wacky Wednesday and Thursday was dress up like your favorite Doctor Seuss Character. The kindergarten class enjoyed green eggs and ham made with real green eggs.
Cokeville Elementary celebrates Dr. Seuss's Birthday
- By Jan Moody
