Mrs Stoor's Kindergarden

Mrs. Stoor’s Kindergarten Class celebrates Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

 Jan Moody

Students at Cokeville Elementary celebrated Doctor Seuss’s Birthday this past week. Monday was crazy sock day, Tuesday was crazy hat day, Wednesday was Wacky Wednesday and Thursday was dress like your favorite character day. Mrs. Stoor’s Kindergarten class enjoyed green eggs and ham and dressed up each day.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.