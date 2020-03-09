Students at Cokeville Elementary celebrated Doctor Seuss’s Birthday this past week. Monday was crazy sock day, Tuesday was crazy hat day, Wednesday was Wacky Wednesday and Thursday was dress like your favorite character day. Mrs. Stoor’s Kindergarten class enjoyed green eggs and ham and dressed up each day.
Cokeville Elementary celebrates Dr. Suess's Birthday
