Cokeville Elementary Students presented a wonderful Veteran’s Day Program on Monday, November 11. The 5th Grade Boys presented the Colors. Mr. Hatch Welcomed those in attendance. The 5th and 6th Grade Bands joined together with”The Saints Go Marching On”. Guest Speaker, Luke Awtrey talked about the importance of teamwork during his time in the service.
The 1st Grade sang “When the Flag Goes By” and they we followed by the2nd Grade with “My Country Tis of Thee”. The Kindergarten performed next with “My Flag” and then the 3rd Grade sang ”Yankee Doodle.” The 4th Grade presented “You’re A Grand Old Flag”. This was followed by an Armed Forces Medley where each group was recognized. This was followed by a slide show spotlighting the local Veterans. There was a Moment of Silence followed by Taps. The final group to perform was the combined 5th and 6th Grade Choir with”Thank You Soldiers”.
Thank you to all the Veterans and their families for their great sacrifice and Service.