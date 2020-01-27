The District Spelling Bee was held in Star Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Representing Cokeville Elementary in the Sixth Grade were: Ammon Hatch, Hudson Himmerich and Kanyon Luthi; Representing the Fifth Grade were: Kashton Walker, Cole Brooks and Flint Linford; Representing the Fourth Grade were: Killian Teichert, Sienna Weske and Joey Thomas. In the Sixth Grade, Hudson was Fourth and Ammon was Sixth; Fifth Grade, Kashton was Fourth, Cole was Fifth and Flint was 7th; Fourth Grade: Sienna was Third and Joey was Sixth.
Congratulations!