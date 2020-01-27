Cokevillle Spelling bee participants

Students participate in District Spelling Bee

 Jan Moody

The District Spelling Bee was held in Star Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Representing Cokeville Elementary in the Sixth Grade were: Ammon Hatch, Hudson Himmerich and Kanyon Luthi; Representing the Fifth Grade were: Kashton Walker, Cole Brooks and Flint Linford; Representing the Fourth Grade were: Killian Teichert, Sienna Weske and Joey Thomas. In the Sixth Grade, Hudson was Fourth and Ammon was Sixth; Fifth Grade, Kashton was Fourth, Cole was Fifth and Flint was 7th; Fourth Grade: Sienna was Third and Joey was Sixth.

Congratulations!

