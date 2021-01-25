The District Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday, January 20, 2020.
Cokeville Elementary sent the top three students grades four, five and six to represent. Representing the Fourth Grade; First — Semisi Uasike, Second — Bentley McKinnon, Third — Myles Dayton. Representing the Fifth Grade; First — Whitli Groll, Second — Taylar Nate, Third — Cinch Pope. Representing Sixth Grade; First — Nephi Cook, Second — Logan Halls, Third — Beau Jackman. Those placing at the District Spelling Bee were: Fifth Grade; Whitli Groll — Second Place. Sixth Grade; Logan Halls and Beau Jackman — Fourth Place. Congratulations!