District Spelling Bee Participants from Cokeville Elementary

The District Spelling Bee was held on Wednesday, January 20, 2020.

Cokeville Elementary sent the top three students grades four, five and six to represent. Representing the Fourth Grade; First — Semisi Uasike, Second — Bentley McKinnon, Third — Myles Dayton. Representing the Fifth Grade; First — Whitli Groll, Second — Taylar Nate, Third — Cinch Pope. Representing Sixth Grade; First — Nephi Cook, Second — Logan Halls, Third — Beau Jackman. Those placing at the District Spelling Bee were: Fifth Grade; Whitli Groll — Second Place. Sixth Grade; Logan Halls and Beau Jackman — Fourth Place. Congratulations!

