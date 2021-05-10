Girls State Flag Etiquette Training

Girls State Flag Etiquette Training

 Jan Moody

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Wyoming Girl State Delegates: Dakota King, Kallianne Toomer and Janessa Moody met for training on Monday, May 3. Gwen Petersen, American Legion Auxiliary President for the LaVoy Thornock, Unit 40 trained them on American Flag Etiquette. They went to the Cokeville Post Office and practiced raising, lowering and folding the flag.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you