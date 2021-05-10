Wyoming Girl State Delegates: Dakota King, Kallianne Toomer and Janessa Moody met for training on Monday, May 3. Gwen Petersen, American Legion Auxiliary President for the LaVoy Thornock, Unit 40 trained them on American Flag Etiquette. They went to the Cokeville Post Office and practiced raising, lowering and folding the flag.
