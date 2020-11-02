Lyndsey Teichert put together an incredibly fun evening at the park on Wednesday, October 28. It was a “Spooktacular evening of Halloween”.
Community members decorated and carved pumpkins for the Pumpkin Walk while others decorated their trunks for Trunk or Treat. Prizes were awarded for the Best Pumpkins and the Best decorated trunk. Kids and adults alike dressed up in their favorite costumes for the event. There was also hot chocolate to enjoy. Special thanks to Lyndsey for all her efforts and to The Flying J and The Gold Buckle for sponsoring the prizes for the winners.