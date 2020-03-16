The Cokeville High School Cheer Squad headed for State Cheer in Casper on Tuesday, March 10 with high hopes of bringing home a Championship Trophy.
This would be a huge accomplishment knowing that there is no 1A division. Therefore, they would be competing against 2A schools in Game Day and 3A schools in the All Girl Cheer/Stunt and Hip Hop. Their routines were polished and they were ready to compete on Wednesday, March 11. When the Lady Panther Cheer Squad took the mat, the crowd was shocked at the number of girls this small 1A school had competing. There were 18 athletes on this year’s squad. Their first routine was 2A Game Day. They had a few bobbles but were still in high hopes of bringing home a trophy. Their second routine was their 3A All Girl Cheer/Stunt. The girls had some struggles throughout the year but had put in the time to work out all the kinks. They were the third team to take the mat out of 10 teams competing.
When the Lady Panthers came to the end of their routine, they had hit every stunt and put up their best performance of the year. They left it all on the mat and now were left to wait and see. Their final event of the night was the 3A Hip Hop. With the stress of their stunt routine behind them, the girls just went out and had fun and performed amazingly. They were one of the last groups to perform so the wait wasn’t too long for the final results. As they listened for the winners of the 2A Game Day, disappointment mounted as they realized they would not be taking home a trophy in this Division. As they interlocked arms and waited for the results of the 3A All Girl Cheer/Stunt Routines, tears were flowing. They weren’t fourth, third or runner-up. They were 3A Champions!!
No one in the history of Cokeville High School has ever claimed such a title. They didn’t place in the 3A Hip Hop but overall the girls felt great about all their performances. Congratulations Ladies!!! You Did It!!
All State Cheerleaders include: Madison Diers, Alisen Petersen, Cydney Brown, Michea Petersen and Brookelle Hatch. Congratulations Ladies!
Thanks to everyone who traveled to Casper to cheer on the girls at state cheer and for everyone at home who watched and held their breath!