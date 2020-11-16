The Cokeville High School Fall Cheer squad competed in the University of Wyoming’s Virtual Game Day Competition on Saturday, November 14. This competition usually takes place in Laramie in conjunction with the State Football Championships, but due to COVID was held virtually. There were six teams scheduled to compete in the small group but only three were able to compete on Saturday. Cokeville, Lovell and Big Piney competed in the small group division. Cokeville had a small group that gathered in the high school gym for the competition. The ladies put up their best performance and came away with the championship trophy. Their stunt group also took top honors; Kallie Brooks, Brookelle Hatch, Kamille Moore and Braelyn Diers.
Congratulations Ladies!