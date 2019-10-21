The Cokeville High School Fall Concert was held on Tuesday, October 15 in the High School Auditorium. The Junior High Band performed first with "Comet Ride" and "Grim Grinning Ghost".
Next it was the High School Band with: "Foggy River Blues" "The Washington Post March"and "Last Ride of the Pony Express". The High School Choir then took the stage with: "The Autumn Reel", "Double Trouble", "She Sings" (Girls' Choir) and "Wade in the Water".
The Junior Highchoir was next performing: "Ching a Ring Chaw", "Go the Distance", "Glorious" and "Old Dan Tucker".
The final group to perform was Celebration with: "When I Grow Up"and "Revolting Children" both Numbers from the musical "Matilda".
It was a great night of entertainment!