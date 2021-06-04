Cokeville Class of 2021

Cokeville High School graduated 23 students on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the high school auditorium. Graduates included: Nate Barnes, Brenda Bencomo, Ethan Bird, Kallie Brooks, Cydney Brown, Ammon Halls, Demi Harmon, Harley Harmon, Brookelle Hatch, Abby Johnson, Kaylee Leonhardt, Eli Linford, Addison Lyman, Joseph Mackey, Janessa Moody, Tyler Moyes, Weston Murdock, Whytney Murdock, Rylee Teichert, Tana Teichert, Matthew Thompson, Nathan Thornock, Nicholis Weaver. Speakers included: Salutatorian, Demi Harmon, Valedictorian, Nathan Thornock and Marty Linford. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

