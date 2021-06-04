Cokeville High School graduated 23 students on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the high school auditorium. Graduates included: Nate Barnes, Brenda Bencomo, Ethan Bird, Kallie Brooks, Cydney Brown, Ammon Halls, Demi Harmon, Harley Harmon, Brookelle Hatch, Abby Johnson, Kaylee Leonhardt, Eli Linford, Addison Lyman, Joseph Mackey, Janessa Moody, Tyler Moyes, Weston Murdock, Whytney Murdock, Rylee Teichert, Tana Teichert, Matthew Thompson, Nathan Thornock, Nicholis Weaver. Speakers included: Salutatorian, Demi Harmon, Valedictorian, Nathan Thornock and Marty Linford. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!
Tags
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Local teenager has emerged as elite pickleball player
-
Sky View students restore 'SV' to hill after someone switched it to 'GC' overnight
-
Owner of former 'Municipool' building hit with upkeep fines
-
Woman shot in dispute over trespassing claims in Franklin County
-
Local financial planning company files federal civil suit against former employees