People of all ages competed in Cokeville’s 2nd Annual Turkey Shoot at the local shooting range on Saturday, November 21, 2020. It was a success in spite of the cold, yet clear and sunny windy day with participants’ enjoying a little bit of friendly competition and the occasional playful ribbing to warm the day. Gift certificates from the Gold Buckle Grill were awarded for 1st and 2nd place in each of the three categories: Men, Women, and Youth. The winner in each category then competed against each other with the winner receiving a turkey. The highlight of the competition was watching 84-year-old Daisy Mackey out-shoot her many children and grandchildren who competed. Daisy took 1st place in the Women’s category and 2nd place overall. Way to go Daisy! Next year’s Turkey Shoot is scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021 and will include opportunities for using not only rifles, but also pistols and skeet shooting options to compete for the top prize! So, all of you who like to participate in a little friendly competition to show off your shooting skills, start practicing for next year’s Turkey Shoot. You’re sure to have a fun time and maybe even be good enough to take home a turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.
