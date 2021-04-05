The Cokeville Community Easter Egg Hunt was held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Cokeville City Park. There were over 2,000 eggs along with a gold and silver in each age group for children 0-12 to hunt. The park was divided into age groups and then the fun began at 12:30 sharp. Each child went home with a bucket or bag full of eggs. Those attending also enjoyed a yummy cookie.
Coloring contest winners were announced and presented with a basket full of treats and other fun things. Winners included: 2-5 year olds - Taizleigh Rowe, Owen King, Nate Bennington; 6-10 year olds - Lyric Gilmore, Tayzlee Clark; 11-14 year olds - Hayden Stoor, Whitli Groll; 15-Adult - Jan Moody, Michelle Teichert.Congratulations to all the winners.
Special thanks to Councilwoman, Theresa Lewis for all her hard work and the many people that helped.