Coloring Contest Winners

Winners: Back Row Michelle Teichert, Jan Moody, Whitli Groll, Hayden Stoor

Front Row Tayzlee Clark, Lyric Gillmore, Nate Bennington, Taizleigh Rowe. Not pictured Owen King

 Jan Moody

 The Cokeville Community Easter Egg Hunt was held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Cokeville City Park. There were over 2,000 eggs along with a gold and silver in each age group for children 0-12 to hunt. The park was divided into age groups and then the fun began at 12:30 sharp. Each child went home with a bucket or bag full of eggs. Those attending also enjoyed a yummy cookie.

Coloring contest winners were announced and presented with a basket full of treats and other fun things. Winners included: 2-5 year olds - Taizleigh Rowe, Owen King, Nate Bennington; 6-10 year olds - Lyric Gilmore, Tayzlee Clark; 11-14 year olds - Hayden Stoor, Whitli Groll; 15-Adult - Jan Moody, Michelle Teichert.Congratulations to all the winners.

Special thanks to Councilwoman, Theresa Lewis for all her hard work and the many people that helped.

