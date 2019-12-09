A Country Christmas was sponsored by the Town of Cokeville on Friday,Dec. 6. The night began with a light parade down main street followed by a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus at the City Park. There was plenty of hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy. The final event of the night was the lighting of the Christmas tree in the center of the park. The tree was decorated with ornaments hand made by the students at Cokeville Elementary. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the event and for those who worked so hard to make it happen.
The annual Holiday Craft Fair was held on Saturday, Dec.7 at the Cokeville City Hall. There were many great ideas for gifts and yummy food to enjoy.