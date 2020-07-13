A Meet and Greet was held at the Cokeville City Park on Saturday, July 11, 2020, for citizens of Cokeville to have the opportunity to meet and visit with several of the candidates running for local, county and state government. Each candidate attending was given the opportunity to give a short introduction followed by questions and answers.
Carol Reed, Precinct Committeewoman District 2 Precinct 9, chaired the event. Candidates who participated in the event included: Carl Beach, US State Representative (Democrat); Evan Simpson, State Representative 21 (Republican); Jerry Hansen, County Commissioner (Republican); Josh Wheeler, US Senator (Republican); Kent Connelly, County Commissioner (Republican); DeMont Grandy, Town Council; Colby Peck, Town Council; Theresa Lewis, Town Council; Nathan Wendt, US Senator (Democrat); Taylor Allred, State Representative 21 (Republican); Merav Ben-David, US Senator (Democrat); Donna Rice, US Senator (Republican); Dan Dockstader, State Senator 16 (Republican); Bryan Miller, US Senator (Republican).
Thanks to Carol for putting the event together, thanks to the candidates for taking time to visit Cokeville and thanks to the Cokeville Citizens who came out and supported the event.