Students at CHS enjoyed a week full of activities as Cokeville High School celebrated Homecoming. Dress up days included: crazy hair day, pajama day, color wars day, twin day and orange and black day. The King and Queen were crowned on Tuesday. Garrett King and Maddy Diers reigned as king and queen over the weeks Activities.
The students decorated halls, lockers and floats all around the theme: "Our Pride Can't Be Tamed" Thursday night brought the tailgating party, street painting, pep rally, lighting of the "C ", bonfire and donuts. These were all fun activities that led up to the big day.
Friday the day began with the program where years ending in "9"were honored. Speakers included Grand Marshall, Norman Freeman from the Class of 1959, Sullivan Teichert from the Class of 2009 and Marni Birch from the Class of 1989. Volleyball Captains Emma Teichert, Kamille Nate and Alisen Petersen spoke followed by the Queen, Maddy Diers. Head Coach Bill Thompson followed. Football Captain Matt Thomas and King and Captan Garrett King spoke. Coach Todd Dayton was the final speaker followed by the introduction of the student body. It was a great way to start the day. The program was followed by the parade.