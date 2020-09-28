This week was Homecoming Week for Cokeville High School. The kids enjoyed another fun week of dress up days and competition. The theme for this year’s Homecoming was: “Road Trip Home for Homecoming”. This theme took them cross country, eventually bringing them back home. Monday they headed to Florida for Beach Day. Students loved this day, dressing up in their favorite beach attire. The Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the day’s pep Assembly. Tyler Moyes and Janessa Moody were voted and crowned Homecoming King and Queen. Tuesday they traveled on to New York where they dressed in their best “Preppy” outfits. Wednesday it was on to Oregon for “Hippy” Day. Wednesday the Junior High Football team hosted the Star Valley 7th Grade team and took wins in both the A and B squads.
Thursday it was back to the great state of Wyoming for “Punchy” Day where students dressed in their best cowboy attire. There was no tailgating party due to Covid but the students and community members still enjoyed the bonfire and lighting of the “C” with lots of fun cheering.
Friday was the big day. It was time to come home for Homecoming. Everyone put on their best Orange and black and prepared for the day’s events. The program honored the years ending in “0”. The Grand Marshall was Marti Warner from the Class of 1990. Also guest speaker Sierra Bass from the Class of 2010 addressed the group. Volleyball Captains, Abby Johnson, Harley Harmon and Rylee Teichert spoke followed by the Homecoming Queen, Janessa Moody.
Coach Bill Thompson shared a short video from 1970-1975 Homecoming activities. He was followed by Football Captains, Nate Barnes and Ethan Bird. Homecoming King, Tyler Moyes gave an inspiring talk on “Let’s Go” followed by Coach Todd Dayton who reminded everyone to be grateful for those who have worked so hard to make it possible for our students to continue to enjoy their education along with activities during this crazy time. The student body was introduced to finish off the program. A parade followed the program down Main Street.