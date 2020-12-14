The Cokeville Junior High and High School Christmas Concert was held on Wed., Dec. 9 in the auditorium under the direction of Robbie King with Nanette Cook as accompanist. The crowd was small due to regulations with COVID-19 but those attending enjoyed a wonderful night of Christmas music. The Junior High Band performed first with “Runaway Sleigh”, “All Through the Silent Night” and “The Names Claus....Santa Claus”. The High School Band followed with “Sleigh Ride”, “O Holy Night” and “The Polar Express”. The Junior High Choir took the stage next with “Cold Snap”, “Rise Up Shepherd” and “A Holiday Road of Carols”. The High School Choir was next to perform with “Jingle Bells”, “Mary Sat a Rockin’” and “That’s Christmas to Me” which featured Ian Clements, Dakota King, Kaylee Leonhardt and Tyler Moyes. The final group to perform was Celebration singing “Carol of the Bells”, “Santa Looked a lot Like Daddy” and “Silent Night”.
