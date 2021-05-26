The Cokeville Junior High and Elementary music departments presented a Spring Concert on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the afternoon at Cokeville High School. The Concert began with the 4th Grade Recorders where students shared the following numbers: “Rolling Along” featuring a solo by Presley Pope, “Down By the Stream” featuring a solo by Geneva Murdock, “A Tisket, A Tasket” featuring a solo by Bentley McKinnon, “Alouette” featuring a solo by Kynleigh Davis, “Chickalileelo” featuring a solo by Myles Dayton, “Old Mac’s Farm”. The next group to perform was the 5th Grade Band with:“First Flight”, “Lightly Row”, “Hey, Ho! Nobody’s Home”, “Frere Jacques”, “Morning”, “Old Mac Had a Band” and “When the Saints Go Marching In”.
The 6th Grade band was next with: “Variations on a Familiar Theme”, “Banana Boat Song”, “Boogie Blues” featuring solos by Nephi Cook, Riggin Keetch, Flint Linford and Bodee Vierig, “Dr. Rock”. The Munior High Band took the stage next with: “As Winds Dance”, “Dark Adventure”, “Mission Impossible Theme” and “Matrix”. The final group to perform was the Junior High Choir with: “That’s what the Devil Said”, “Jubilate Alleluia”, “Shalom Chaverim”, “Blue Skies” and “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel”.
Special thanks to Director, Robbie King and Accompanist, Nanette Cook. It was a wonderful concert.